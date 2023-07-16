Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOODO stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

