Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.29 Per Share

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 3.29 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Blackmores’s previous interim dividend of $0.87.
Blackmores Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Blackmores
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackmores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Blackmores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackmores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.