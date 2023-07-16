Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOODN opened at $18.10 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

