NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on August 15th

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 111.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. NNN REIT has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

