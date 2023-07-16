The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 27th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

