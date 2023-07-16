The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 27th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
The Mexico Fund stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $17.51.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
