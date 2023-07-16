CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:CXF opened at C$9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.61. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of C$9.24 and a 52 week high of C$9.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.