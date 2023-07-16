QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
QUALCOMM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
