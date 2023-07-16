QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.