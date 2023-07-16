Barnes Group Inc. (B) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.2 %

B stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on B. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

