PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $26.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.16. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

