NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NVA stock opened at C$10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.33.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$390.16 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 41.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.4390564 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

