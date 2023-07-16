JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,140

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.82) to GBX 1,140 ($14.67) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.37) to GBX 1,270 ($16.34) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($21.10) to GBX 1,390 ($17.88) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.07.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

