ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 82

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 82 ($1.05) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. ITV has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

