Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.25 at CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Performance

OLA opened at C$6.25 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.30.

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of C$69.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2118644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$127,600.00. 34.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.