Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.20. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

LILM opened at $1.32 on Friday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at $2,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

