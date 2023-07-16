Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.20. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.
Lilium Trading Down 22.4 %
LILM opened at $1.32 on Friday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
