Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $195.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

