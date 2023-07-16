Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $47.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

ZNTL stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.