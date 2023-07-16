Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $47.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 463,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

ZNTL stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

