TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$28.00. The stock traded as low as C$24.86 and last traded at C$24.89, with a volume of 935072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.55.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.05.
TELUS Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The company has a market cap of C$35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.16%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.