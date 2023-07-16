Auddia (AUUD) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Auddia to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Auddia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 543 3121 4815 76 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Auddia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auddia and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.67 Auddia Competitors $967.06 million -$63.80 million -8.48

Auddia’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -93.15% -2,137.04% -224.20%

Summary

Auddia beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

