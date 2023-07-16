Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) vs. Southern (NYSE:SO) Head-To-Head Survey

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Southern 4 2 7 1 2.36

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Southern has a consensus price target of $73.93, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Southern.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.4% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Southern 11.53% 10.78% 2.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 11.37 $24.75 million N/A N/A Southern $29.28 billion 2.66 $3.54 billion $3.10 23.03

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Southern beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it constructs, operates, and maintains 77,591 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves approximately 8.8 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

