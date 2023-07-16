Financial Comparison: Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) & Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY)

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.8% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Prada alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prada and Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.44 34.89 Brilliant Earth Group $437.54 million 0.87 $2.13 million $0.13 30.31

Analyst Recommendations

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prada. Brilliant Earth Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prada and Brilliant Earth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prada 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brilliant Earth Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.20%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Prada.

Profitability

This table compares Prada and Brilliant Earth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prada N/A N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group 1.65% 17.22% 5.92%

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Prada on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prada

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It also operates in eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand; and sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name. In addition, the company engages in the real estate business. It sells its products through a network of owned and franchise operated stores; department stores; independent retailers; e-commerce channels; and e-tailers. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Milan, Italy. Prada S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Prada Holding S.p.A.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.