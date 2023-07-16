Reviewing Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) & Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bread Financial and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Bread Financial currently has a consensus price target of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

This table compares Bread Financial and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.40 $223.00 million $9.34 3.73 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

