Financial Comparison: Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) & Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sleep Number and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 0 3 0 0 2.00 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sleep Number currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Sleep Number’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $2.11 billion 0.32 $36.61 million $2.03 15.00 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 5.82

This table compares Sleep Number and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sleep Number, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number 2.18% -10.55% 4.83% Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Sleep Number shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sleep Number beats Arçelik Anonim Sirketi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

