Head to Head Review: Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) versus Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $154.99 million 9.84 -$42.81 million ($0.84) -29.61 Biotricity $9.64 million 2.76 -$18.66 million ($2.22) -1.37

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.3% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 4 0 2.80 Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Biotricity has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -30.48% -48.57% -23.64% Biotricity -193.59% N/A -223.71%

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Biotricity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision; and Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

