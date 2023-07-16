TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$27.50

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TU opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

