Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VSAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

VSAT stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

