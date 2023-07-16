Piper Sandler Lowers Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $175.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $177.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $263.59.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

