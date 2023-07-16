Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $401.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

PH opened at $396.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.36 and its 200 day moving average is $337.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

