Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $593.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.62. Astronics has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Astronics by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

