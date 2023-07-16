Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $1.40 to $1.70 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.43.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $294.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 99.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 129.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

