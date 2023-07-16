BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

