StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. SVB Securities lowered CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 39.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.