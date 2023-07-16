Head-To-Head Survey: Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Salona Global Medical Device and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Salona Global Medical Device alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salona Global Medical Device N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical 0.86% 1.95% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salona Global Medical Device N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $175.72 million 1.22 $4.84 million $0.04 127.00

This table compares Salona Global Medical Device and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Salona Global Medical Device.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Salona Global Medical Device and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salona Global Medical Device 0 0 0 0 N/A Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 131.30%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Salona Global Medical Device.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Salona Global Medical Device on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salona Global Medical Device

(Get Free Report)

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices. It also offers wearable technology and products that are used to enhance physical stability. The company was formerly known as Brattle Street Investment Corp. and changed its name to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation in December 2020. Salona Global Medical Device Corporation is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.