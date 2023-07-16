Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) vs. Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Critical Survey

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Free Report) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Adocia has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adocia and Kuehne + Nagel International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adocia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuehne + Nagel International 2 3 3 0 2.13

Earnings and Valuation

Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus price target of $290.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.79%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than Adocia.

This table compares Adocia and Kuehne + Nagel International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adocia $18.30 million 5.52 -$7.27 million N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International $41.29 billion 0.92 $2.77 billion $4.04 15.65

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia.

Profitability

This table compares Adocia and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adocia N/A N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 6.44% 60.20% 15.71%

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Adocia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform provides molecular delivery of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations based on rapid insulin lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of acting insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; BioChaperone LisPram, a combination of prandial insulin with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia, as well as M1Pram, a metabolite of insulin glargine and pramlintide. Its preclinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of diabetes and obesity comprising AdoShell Islets, an implant containing islets of Langerhans; AdOral Sema, an oral delivery of semaglutide; and BioChaperone GluExe, a combination of glucagon and exenatide. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services. In addition, the company offers time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and charter services, and time-critical solutions. Further, it provides aftermarket, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. In addition, the company offers supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

