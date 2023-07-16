Head-To-Head Comparison: ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) versus Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and ProBility Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 6.78% 9.62% 4.05% ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Laureate Education and ProBility Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 0 0 2.00 ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Laureate Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%.

This table compares Laureate Education and ProBility Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.57 $69.57 million $0.52 23.90 ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ProBility Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laureate Education beats ProBility Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It offers its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects. It also operates a bookstore in Houston, Texas; and an e-commerce Website, www.browntechnical.org. In addition, the company provides print and electronic codes and standards used by engineers and tradesmen to ensure that they are following the national and local building and industrial codes as they perform their jobs; sells individual print and electronic versions of individual codes and subscriptions to sets of codes, as well as aids and guides that assist engineers and tradesmen; and publishes its own content and resells the content of independent third parties. Further, it produces and distributes online training courses aimed at its target market; provides printed reference materials in addition to e-books, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications; and offers HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification, and code practices. Additionally, the company offers e-learning courses and weekly training classes for contractors. It serves electrical distributors, including bookstores, trade/vocational schools, universities, retail chains, specialty retailers, and independent hardware stores, as well as small to medium sized business market governmental institutions and private sectors. The company offers its services under the Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing brands. ProBility Media Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

