Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Head to Head Analysis

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Starco Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 2.58 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.40 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Starco Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CFN Enterprises and Starco Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Starco Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -320.58% N/A -265.71% Starco Brands -5.29% -3.66% -2.13%

Summary

Starco Brands beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

