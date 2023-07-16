Analyzing Sylogist (SYZLF) and Its Peers

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 304 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sylogist to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sylogist and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sylogist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Sylogist Competitors
|394
|1794
|4351
|37
|2.61
As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.27%. Given Sylogist’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sylogist
|N/A
|N/A
|40.79
|Sylogist Competitors
|$650.26 million
|-$56.45 million
|389.45
Sylogist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.4% of Sylogist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 66.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Sylogist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sylogist
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sylogist Competitors
|-27.79%
|-231.83%
|-6.01%
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
