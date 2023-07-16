Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Down 86.6% in June

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

