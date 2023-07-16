Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vycor Medical Price Performance
VYCO opened at $0.10 on Friday. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.
About Vycor Medical
