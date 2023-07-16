Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vycor Medical Price Performance

VYCO opened at $0.10 on Friday. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

