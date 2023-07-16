StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Tarena International stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.51. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.
