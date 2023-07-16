Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $183.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 145.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

