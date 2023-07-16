Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

SNCR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 64,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

