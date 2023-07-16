VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

