John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF opened at $1.75 on Friday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

