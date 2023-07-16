Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Insider Activity

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cory T. Newsom purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,335 shares of company stock worth $126,041. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 133,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 52,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.