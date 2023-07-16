Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Up 938.7% in June

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 938.7% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Weichai Power Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services.

