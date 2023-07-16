Piper Sandler Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,503 shares of company stock worth $6,828,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.