West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

West Japan Railway Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations.

