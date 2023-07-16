Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Declines By 91.7%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

