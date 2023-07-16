Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Declines By 91.7%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
