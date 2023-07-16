Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

About Wal-Mart de México

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.