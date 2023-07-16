Short Interest in Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Drops By 53.8%

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance

WPNDF opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. Wishpond Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.64.

Wishpond Technologies Company Profile

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. provides online business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities. It also offers proprietary cloud-based software, an AI powered website for lead generation, marketing automation, and analytics, including landing pages, social promotions, website pop-ups, online forms, lead activity tracking, and email marketing; and a range of integrated marketing services, such as campaign design and management, online advertising, search engine optimization, landing page design, and others.

